WR Kendal Keys held out as UNLV returns to practice field

UNLV wide receiver Kendal Keys during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Monday’s UNLV football scrimmage report from Rebel Park:

Tony’s take

Coach Tony Sanchez, on the 11th day of training camp:

“A good practice today. Had a big scrimmage (Saturday), a real physical scrimmage. A lot of guys were banged and bruised and got treatment yesterday. But after a day off, coming out today was really smooth. We got everything done in the appropriate time. I liked the pacing of it.

“(Redshirt freshman quarterback) Armani (Rogers) had another good day of making good reads. (Senior quarterback) Kurt (Palandech) did a really good job in there. You’re seeing some young defensive guys starting to show consistent efforts. (Freshman linebacker) Farrell Hester showed a consistent effort. I like the growth of the team. We’ve got to keep working and getting better.”

Notes

— Junior wide receiver Kendal Keys didn’t practice, and Sanchez said he has an injured right leg. Keys suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp last year to that side. Sanchez said he expected Keys to sit out a few days.

“He came down a little gingerly on one of his legs the other day at the scrimmage,” Sanchez said. “He’s got a little bit of a sprain, so we don’t need him being injured going into Week 1. Right now, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. Hopefully, it’s not, so just precautionary.”

— Scouts from the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers attended practice and left after watching the offense. They most likely were there to see senior wide receiver Devonte Boyd.

