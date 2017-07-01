1 dead after crash in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal Saturday morning crash in the southwest valley.

The crash was called in about 4:46 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Hacienda Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were transported to the hospital, where one of them died according to Lt. Chris Holmes. He said the extent of the second person’s injuries was unknown.

Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating.

