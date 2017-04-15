ad-fullscreen
1 lane open on Interstate 15 near Lamb after semi crash

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2017 - 7:35 am
 

Southbound lanes of Interstate 15 were closed near Lamb Boulevard after a tractor trailer struck a median wall Saturday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported about 6:30 a.m. Saturday the trailer was blocking all southbound lanes on the highway. About half an hour later, Highway patrol said one travel lane had reopened and the rest would be opened shortly after.

Further details were not immediately available.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

