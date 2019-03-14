$34M overhaul slated for Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas

Boulder Highway and South Nellis Boulevard. (Google Street View image)

A 10-mile stretch of Nellis Boulevard is slated to be revamped to improve the area for motorists and pedestrians.

The $34 million project is expected to begin early next year with completion in late 2021, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The project design is still in the preliminary stages, but engineers expect to complete the project design by fall, said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. Construction could begin as early as spring 2020, he said.

Plans call for placement of new asphalt, improved handicap-accessible ramps, curbs and driveways along with improved sidewalks, traffic signals, and lighting, according to NDOT. The department also plans midblock pedestrian crossings and dedicated turn lanes to improve safety on the busy road that sees 45,000 vehicles daily.

“This project will rejuvenate deteriorating roadway for a smoother driving surface, thereby extending the pavement’s lifecycle,” Illia said. “Ultimately, this project creates a safer, more user-friendly corridor through enhanced accessibility and connectivity.”

The project will be carried out in four phases, with lane reductions affecting traffic flow in each area as the construction moves down Nellis Boulevard.

Phase 1 will include the stretch from Tropicana Avenue to Vegas Valley Drive. Phase 2 will be from Vegas Valley Drive to Bonanza Road. Phase 3 will be from Bonanza Road to Alta Drive and Phase 4 consists of work between Alta Drive and Craig Road.

With the project’s vast scope stretching from near Boulder Station on one end and near Nellis Air Force Base on the other, with multiple residential, business and commercial complexes in between, NDOT will try to minimize the effects on area businesses as much as possible, NDOT said.

“No one section will necessarily be more impactful than the next, since we’re taking a corridor approach,” Illia said. “However, the project design won’t be done until year’s end. As such, we should have a better idea of the traffic control measures, project phasing and construction staging once a contractor is aboard.”

