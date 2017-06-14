5 people sent to hospital after central Las Vegas crash

(Google)

A crash in the central valley late Tuesday left one person in critical condition.

The crash happened about 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of Cameron Street and Tropicana Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. A man driving a Chevrolet pickup was making a U-turn at the intersection when his truck and a Toyota carrying five people collided.

All five Toyota occupants were hospitalized. Gordon said one occupant was in critical condition but was expected to survive.

Impairment wasn’t a factor in the crash, he said.

Gordon estimated nearby roadways should reopen some time after midnight Wednesday.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this story.