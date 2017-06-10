Brush fire causing 22-mile backup on I-15 near Mountain Pass

(Thinkstock)

A brush fire sparked by a recreational vehicle fire about 60 miles south of Las Vegas caused a 22-mile backup on northbound Interstate 15 on Friday afternoon.

The RV fire resulted in an 18-acre brush fire between Mountain Pass and Baker Hill, according to Marc Peebles, a battalion chief and public information officer for the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Mountain Pass is about 60 miles south of Las Vegas.

One lane is closed while two remain open.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

Mountain Pass, California