Crash at Sahara cleared after snarling southbound I-15 traffic

For the second time in as many days, motorists who drive Interstate 15 in Las Vegas are facing major delays Friday morning. The crash was cleared about 6:30 a.m.

Traffic slows on Interstate 15 north of Sahara Avenue on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (FAST Cameras)

The Regional Transportation Commission reported a crash in the I-15 southbound lanes at Sahara Avenue at approximately 5:45 a.m. The crash has multiple lanes blocked, causing a significant traffic backup on the interstate.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was responding to the crash. It was not clear if anyone was injured.

The crash was pulled off to the side and all lanes were open about 6:30 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

On Thursday morning a similar scenario unfolded when an accident on I-15 at Sahara snarled traffic for more than an hour.

