Deadly shooting closes stretch of I-15 north in Las Vegas

Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 has been closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard as police investigate a fatal shooting Monday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers maintain closure at I-15 northbound ramp on Silverado Ranch Boulevard as homicide detectives investigate a fatal shooting on the interstate near the Blue Diamond exit. (Amanda Bradford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night on Interstate 15 northbound, south of Blue Diamond Road, according to Las Vegas police.

An occupant of a four-door vehicle was shot by an unknown occupant driving a white van, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Gordon said in a text. The van was last seen northbound on the I-15, and police are still searching for the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The interstate is closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard as Metro investigates. The Nevada Highway Patrol is handling road closures.

