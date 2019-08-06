Deadly shooting closes stretch of I-15 north in Las Vegas
Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 has been closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard as police investigate a fatal shooting Monday night.
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night on Interstate 15 northbound, south of Blue Diamond Road, according to Las Vegas police.
An occupant of a four-door vehicle was shot by an unknown occupant driving a white van, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Gordon said in a text. The van was last seen northbound on the I-15, and police are still searching for the vehicle.
The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The interstate is closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard as Metro investigates. The Nevada Highway Patrol is handling road closures.
