Deadly shooting closes stretch of I-15 north in Las Vegas

By Amanda Bradford Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2019 - 8:39 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2019 - 10:22 pm

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night on Interstate 15 northbound, south of Blue Diamond Road, according to Las Vegas police.

An occupant of a four-door vehicle was shot by an unknown occupant driving a white van, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Gordon said in a text. The van was last seen northbound on the I-15, and police are still searching for the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The interstate is closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard as Metro investigates. The Nevada Highway Patrol is handling road closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.

