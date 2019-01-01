Drivers deal with traffic congestion on I-15, Mount Charleston

The Regional Transportation Commission is reporting a 12-mile traffic backup on Interstate 15 heading south into California.

Southbound Interstate 15 traffic is moving slowly on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, as travelers head to California after New Year's celebrations in Las Vegas. (RTC Cameras)

The Regional Transportation Commission is reporting a 12-mile traffic backup on Interstate 15 heading south into California on Tuesday afternoon.

Travelers should be prepared for long delays.

Also, the Nevada Department of Transportation is reporting traffic congestion at the top of Mount Charleston. State Route 157/Kyle Canyon Road westbound at state Route 158/Dear Creek Highway Road is open, NDOT said in tweet. According to Las Vegas police traffic will be redirected due to the congestion. Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.264991, -115.602887