Expect more Trump-related traffic snarls in Las Vegas through Friday

With President Donald Trump’s week in-and-out of Las Vegas continuing through Friday, motorists in the area can expect more unexpected traffic stops and congestion.

President Donald Trump, bottom/left, drives north on the Strip outside The Venetian with an escort from Las Vegas Metro hours after the conclusion of the Nevada Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Trump spoke Thursday at a graduation ceremony for Hope for Prisoners, a program aimed at helping ex-inmates re-enter society, at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

Areas to avoid during that speech center around Metro headquarters located on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Alta Drive.

Following his speech, Trump is scheduled to fly out of McCarran International Airport to attend a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Heads up drivers. If you need to get to the airport this afternoon, be aware there will be rolling road closures in the area as the President’s motorcade travels to LAS (McCarran) and Air Force One departs,” a McCarran airport tweet read. “Customers should expect delays in airport activity and services as this occurs.”

Trump is scheduled to return to Las Vegas later to stay overnight at his Trump Hotel ahead of hosting a campaign rally at noon Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Doors for the rally open at 8 a.m., but attendees are encouraged arrive early to secure a spot in line for the first come, first served event.

Roads that could be impacted during the rally Friday are Spring Mountain Road/Sands Avenue, Paradise Road, Desert Inn Road and Convention Center Drive.

Trump has been in-and-out of Las Vegas multiple times since Tuesday, with his motorcade shutting traffic down on Las Vegas Boulevard, Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and the Airport Connector tunnel and around Trump Hotel during those commutes.

While the exact timing and routes of Trump’s travels are kept tight-lipped due to Secret Service protocols, the Nevada Highway Patrol recommends avoiding the Las Vegas Strip and the Resort Corridor as much as possible.

Planning ahead is key to avoid getting stuck in Trump-related traffic stops that are expected through Friday.

“Surface streets are your best option to bypass any closures that may be in place,” said Trooper Jason Buratczuk, NHP spokesman. “ (For instance) If you are stuck in traffic on Valley View and Spring Mountain during a closure, chances are the same closures will be in effect on Valley View and Flamingo.”

Areas further to the west and east of the Strip are expected to see less traffic congestion while Trump is in Las Vegas, Buratczuk said.

“It should be noted that the POTUS schedule is subject to change and frequently does, so road road closures can last longer or start earlier than previously planned,” Buratczuk said. “Bottom line is patience.”

