Flood control work to close intersection in east Las Vegas

Eastern Avenue will be closed at Twain Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday as crews dig beneath the road, county spokesman Dan Kulin said.

(Getty)

An east valley intersection will close this weekend as crews install a flood control tunnel that will improve capacity for the Flamingo Wash, Clark County officials said.

Eastern Avenue will be closed at Twain Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday as crews dig beneath the road, county spokesman Dan Kulin said. The work will require crews to dig up sections of Eastern between Twain and Emerson Street.

During the closure, traffic on Eastern will be detoured at Flamingo and Desert Inn roads. Residential and business traffic will have limited access to the area.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.