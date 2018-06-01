Freeway interchange in North Las Vegas to close for 3 nights

A freeway interchange in North Las Vegas will close for three nights this week so that construction crews can wrap up work on a $33.8 million project to widen Interstate 15 between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

(Getty Images)

The ramp linking northbound Interstate 15 to the 215 Beltway will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, allowing crews to replace bridge joints at Range Road, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

A bulk of the construction wrapped up in March, when three travel lanes opened in each direction between Craig and Speedway. However, work will continue through June as crews continue to pave and stripe the freeway, Illia said.

