How to deal with US 95 weekend closures in central Las Vegas

U.S. Highway 95 looking east at Martin Luther Boulevard in Las Vegas. To the right of the bridge is the new alignment of 95 U.S. southbound that was completed by Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., the general contractor under a $559.4 million design-build contract for Project Neon. (Kiewit Construction)

More road closures this weekend are making it even tougher to get through the heart of Las Vegas.

U.S. Highway 95 running through the Spaghetti Bowl near downtown Las Vegas is closed to through traffic between Martin Luther King and Las Vegas boulevards. The closure began at 10 p.m. Friday and will continue until 5 a.m. Monday, according the Nevada Department of Transportation.

U.S. 95 Detours

Traveling north on U.S. 95

Motorists traveling north on U.S. 95 will have to exit the freeway at Las Vegas Boulevard.

Exit on Las Vegas Boulevard to Bonanza Road. West on Bonanza to Martin Luther King. South on Martin Luther King to U.S. 95 on-ramp. Continue north on U.S. 95.

Traveling south on U.S. 95

Motorists traveling south on U.S. 95 will have to exit the freeway at Martin Luther King.

Follow Martin Luther King south to Alta Drive. East on Alta Drive (which becomes West Bonneville Avenue) to Grand Central Parkway. Follow Grand Central Parkway to Interstate 15 on-ramp. Staying in far right lane, follow I-15 exit for southbound U.S. 95.

Surface streets

Traveling north and south on Martin Luther King.

Use Bonanza Road, Rancho Drive and Alta Drive to get around the closure.

Traveling north and south on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Northbound: Exit on 4th Street following it to Casino Center Boulevard then Bonanza Road.

Southbound: Exit on Bonanza Road to Main Street to Stewart Avenue.

Getting to I-15 from northbound U.S. 95

Drivers using northbound U.S. 95 to get to I-15 will need to use surface streets to get to other entrances.

Getting to northbound I-15: Take Las Vegas Boulevard north to Washington Avenue, then west on Washington to northbound I-15 on-ramps.

Getting to southbound I-15: Take Las Vegas Boulevard south to Charleston; west on Charleston to southbound I-15 on-ramp.

The work is needed so crews can demolish some freeway bridges along southbound Interstate 15 as part of Project Neon, the $1 billion widening of I-15 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue.