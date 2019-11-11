Las Vegas I-15/Tropicana interchange project input sought

The proposed project would improve traffic flow to and from Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena and the Strip Cooridor, add high occupancy vehicle ramps at the Harmon Avenue overpass.

The Interstate 15, Tropicana Avenue interchange, seen here on Jan. 31, 2019, is set for a $200 million upgrade. Construction on the project is slated to begin in 2021 and finish in 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas-area residents are invited to an open house to discuss the planned Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange project.

The Nevada Department of Transportation plans a public meeting from 4 -7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Hampton Inn Tropicana events center, 4975 S. Dean Martin Drive, regarding the first major upgrade to the Tropicana/I-15 interchange since the 1960s. A presentation is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will include displays, an interactive 3D visualization model and staffers who can speak about the project.

A federal environmental assessment study considered several project criteria, including operations, safety, accessibility, reliability and implementability.

It recommends a tight diamond interchange with a direct connect flyover, similar to the current one, but with an additional lane in each direction along Tropicana, plus another left- and right-turn pocket at the ramp terminals, according to Tony Illia, transportation department spokesman.

The study also recommends eliminating a signalized intersection at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana, and creating a longer bridge span over I-15 for future widening capacity. The recommendations are based upon safety, pedestrian circulation, overall footprint and right-of-way as well as traffic operations, constructability and cost.

The proposed project, which would improve traffic flow to and from Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena and the Strip Corridor, add high occupancy vehicle ramps at the Harmon Avenue overpass and enhance safety, capacity and multi-modal access, is slated to begin in 2021.

Though it’s been touted as a major component to game days at Allegiant Stadium, the interchange project won’t get underway until a year after the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Raiders stadium project is complete. And with a construction timeline of at least 26 months, it won’t be completed until 2024, according to NDOT.

Illia said no major traffic issues are expected for fans heading to the stadium before the interchange work is completed. Both Russell Road and Dean Martin will be available for stadium access during the project’s construction.

The project is slated to improve the operation and capacity of the Tropicana interchange, improve access to Tropicana and the Strip, increase safety for both vehicles and pedestrians and minimize environmental impacts.

The sidewalks on Tropicana over I-15 will be widened from five feet to 10 feet, and a new pedestrian walkway will be constructed from the north side of Tropicana down to Frank Sinatra Drive, opening up a new access point to T-Mobile.

