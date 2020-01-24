Las Vegas Market show to lead to traffic congestion downtown

The expected 50,000 attendees at the 5-day furniture, gift and home decor show will clog roads surrounding the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas next week.

The expected 50,000 attendees at Las Vegas Winter Market, gift and home decor show will clog roads surrounding the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas during the show taking place Sunday through Jan. 30.

The expected 50,000 attendees at the five-day furniture, gift and home decor show will clog roads surrounding the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas during the show, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Jan. 29 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, Las Vegas officials announced.

Traffic is expected to be heaviest in the morning and evening hours when the show opens and closes.

During morning show hours, heavy vehicle traffic is expected on northbound Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue, as well as moderate-to-heavy vehicle traffic on Bonneville Avenue eastbound from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Grand Central Parkway.

In the evening market hours, heavy traffic is anticipated on westbound Bonneville Avenue from Grand Central Parkway to Martin Luther King Boulevard, as well as southbound on both Grand Central Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard from Bonneville Avenue to Charleston Boulevard.

Additional congestion is expected westbound on Symphony Park Avenue between Grand Central Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard, the city said.

Motorists are encouraged to use Casino Center Boulevard, Las Vegas Boulevard or Eastern Avenue for access to Interstate 15 via U.S. Highway 95.

