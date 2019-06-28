Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car in the southwest valley early Friday.

The collision was reported near West Cactus Avenue and Verona Wood Street, east of South Rainbow Boulevard, about 12:45 a.m., said Lt. Adrian Beas of the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man driving the motorcycle was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car was not injured and remained at the scene. Impairment factors were undetermined as of 4 a.m.

Metro’s fatal investigation team responded to conduct an investigation. The area is expected to be taped off for several hours, Beas said. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.