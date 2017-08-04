NDOT seeks comment on statewide transportation plan

The Nevada Department of Transportation is soliciting public comments on upcoming projects and updates to the agency’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

(NDOT)

The Nevada Department of Transportation is soliciting public comments on upcoming projects and updates to the agency’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

The program sets NDOT’s planning for projects funded by federal and state sources over the next four years, including new roads, intersection upgrades and street maintenance, spokesman Tony Illia said.

Updates to the statewide transportation plan will be reviewed by NDOT’s board on Sept.11, with approval expected by the end of October from the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration.

The proposed project list can be found at estip.nevadadot.com/comment, and public input will be accepted through Aug. 31, Illia said.

Comments can be sent by email to jspencer@dot.nv.us, or mailed to NDOT Program Development, Planning Office, 1263 S. Stewart St., Carson City, Nevada 9712, ATTN: Joseph Spencer, Room 205.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.