Overnight work to lengthen trips to McCarran airport next week

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Motorists should expect delays getting to and from McCarran International Airport next week because of overnight work scheduled along the 215 Beltway, Clark County officials said.

The ramp linking the eastbound Beltway and the Airport Connector will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily beginning Monday and ending early June 2, county spokesman Dan Kulin said.

The Sunset Avenue ramp from the eastbound Beltway to the Airport Connector and the ramp from the connector to the eastbound Beltway both will be closed during the same period, Kulin said.

Drivers headed to McCarran from the eastbound Beltway will be detoured to Windmill Lane, and then to westbound 215, Kulin said. Motorists could also use Russell Road or Tropicana Avenue at the north end of the airport as alternate routes.

The closures are part of a $52.5 million project to build a new flyover ramp and bridge linking the southbound Airport Connector to the eastbound Beltway and widening the off-ramp from the eastbound Beltway to Warm Springs Road, Kulin said.

The project also includes a new bridge at the Warm Springs off-ramp and widening a bridge for traffic using the westbound Beltway over the Airport Connector. Construction is expected to finish by fall.

