Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in southeast valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man died after an auto-pedestrian crash in the southeast valley Saturday morning.

About 5:10 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on East Kimberly Avenue, east of South Steptoe Street, near Tropicana Avenue, Metro said in a news release.

The pedestrian, a 65-year-old man, was walking his dog on the south side of the roadway of East Kimberly Avenue, outside of a marked crosswalk and not in use of a sidewalk. A Chevrolet Sonic was traveling east on East Kimberly Avenue and struck the man and the dog from behind, the release said.

The pedestrian and the dog were knocked to the roadway and both died at the scene, police said.

The 31-year-old male driver remained at the scene and called 9-1-1. When police arrived, they noticed signs of impairment and the driver was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of driving under the influence, the release said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the man once family has been notified.

This is the 34th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2019.