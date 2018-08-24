Road linking Primm casinos near California border to be repaved

A $1.34 million upgrade is coming to the quarter-mile road linking Whiskey Pete’s, Buffalo Bill’s and the Primm Valley casinos near the California border, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Thursday.

A $1.34 million upgrade is coming to the quarter-mile road linking Whiskey Pete’s, Buffalo Bill’s and the Primm Valley casinos near the California border, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Construction crews will start repaving Primm Boulevard by mid-September, along with making some drainage and sidewalk improvements, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. Work is expected to wrap up by the end of the year, when road medians and lane stripes will be realigned to better accommodate tractor-trailers.

Roughly 16,000 vehicles travel daily along this stretch of Primm Boulevard, which hasn’t been paved in 20 years, Illia said.

