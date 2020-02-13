Several crashes snarl Thursday commute, especially I-15
A string of traffic accidents on Las Vegas Valley interstates and roadways are causing extensive traffic delays for commuters Thursday morning.
The most significant was a two-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said there were no injuries in the crash, but a collision between the two vehicles left a pickup facing the wrong way on the interstate with extensive debris in the roadway. The accident caused a traffic backup for more than a mile but it was nearly cleared as of 7:15 a.m.
A 6:20 a.m. crash was reported at the Cheyenne Avenue off-ramp and another was reported at Charleston and U.S. 95.
The Regional Transportation Commission said at 7 a.m. there was also a crash on Eastern Avenue northbound at 215, causing the left lane to be blocked. In addition there was a crash being cleared on U.S. 95 northbound at Charleston.
Motorists were urged to prepare for delays in all three areas.
