Several crashes snarl Thursday commute, especially I-15

A string of traffic accidents on Las Vegas Valley interstates and roadways are causing extensive traffic delays for commuters Thursday morning.

Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 is slowed Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, after a series of crashes stretching from Cheyenne Avenue on the north to Sahara Avenue on the south. No major injuries were reported. (FAST Camera)

The most significant was a two-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said there were no injuries in the crash, but a collision between the two vehicles left a pickup facing the wrong way on the interstate with extensive debris in the roadway. The accident caused a traffic backup for more than a mile but it was nearly cleared as of 7:15 a.m.

A 6:20 a.m. crash was reported at the Cheyenne Avenue off-ramp and another was reported at Charleston and U.S. 95.

The Regional Transportation Commission said at 7 a.m. there was also a crash on Eastern Avenue northbound at 215, causing the left lane to be blocked. In addition there was a crash being cleared on U.S. 95 northbound at Charleston.

Motorists were urged to prepare for delays in all three areas.

