US 95 exit in northwest Las Vegas to close Sunday for month

The U.S. Highway 95 southbound exit at Durango Drive will be closed for a month starting Sunday, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The exit ramp in the northwest valley will closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 9 p.m. Oct. 9 while crews install a storm drainage system under the ramp, the department said in a release. The project is part of the department’s widening and upgrading of U.S. 95 between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads.

The widening of the highway will stretch 6 miles and cost $78 million, the department said. U.S. 95 improvements are halfway done and should be complete in spring 2019, the department said.

The department asked motorists to use caution while traveling through the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. Unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible.

