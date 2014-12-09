Artist arrested after pulling sex toy from pants during protest

That is the face of a man who was arrested Sunday night after pulling a sex toy out of his pants outside of the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Kalan Sherrard (Courtesy, Miami-Dade Corrections)

That mugshot is the face of a man who was arrested Sunday night after pulling a sex toy out of his pants outside of the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Kalan Sherrard, a well-known street performer in New York City, was in Miami protesting the wealthy with 30 others outside of Art Basel, according to the Miami Herald.

While being herded out of the building, Sherrard reportedly resisted and reached into his pants, retrieving an item later discovered by police to be “a prosthetic penis sex toy,” as described by Miami Beach police Officer Alex Delgado to the Herald.

“The item was impounded,” Delgado said.

Sherrard is a popular street performer in New York City and was arrested in April during a “peaceful anarchist puppet show.”

Sherrard contacted the Herald and said that he and a friend were denied entry to the convention center because they was dressed “too artistically.” The friend, Maria Valenzuela, 20, was arrested as well on similar charges.

Both posted bail at $1,200.