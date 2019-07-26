93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Uncategorized

Findlay supports Red Rock Search and Rescue

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
July 26, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Findlay Automotive Group cemented another strong relationship when the company donated $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue.

The donation marked the sixth year that Findlay Automotive Group has supported Red Rock Search and Rescue, a dedicated group of individuals that work long hours helping others every year.

Red Rock Search and Rescue was founded in 2012 when hiker Ron Kirk went missing in Calico Basin. Red Rock Search and Rescue was formed to help families search for their missing and lost loved ones.

Since its beginning, the group of volunteers has done an incredible job of saving many people who have been lost for one reason for another.

The nonprofit group of dedicated volunteers is made up of 200 highly skilled and trained volunteers from all walks of life. Included in the group are paramedics, police officers, firefighters and people with a heart for giving back to their community.

Members are trained in all types of weather and terrain ranging from 100-degree dry deserts to frozen mountains and urban neighborhood. When it comes to dedication, Red Rock Search and Rescue is highly respected for its dedication and expertise.

The group is on standby every day each year and, most importantly, it’s free of charge.

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder praised Red Rock Search and Rescue.

“Red Rock Search and Rescue provides a vital service to our community,” Corder said. “They are always there when needed and they are completely staffed by volunteers. That’s why we’ve been supporting them for the past six years with donations exceeding $127,000.”

Subaru of Las Vegas General Manager Burton Hughes added “Red Rock Search &Rescue is an amazing organization of people. … They selflessly donate their valuable time, resources and capabilities — heroically serving others in seeking out and saving the lost.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The highly capable 2019 Dodge Durango is ready for any summer road trip. (Dodge)
Dodge Durango voted one of best road trip vehicles
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chapman Automotive dealerships are selling the Dodge Durango, a perfect family SUV that was recently voted as one of the best road trip vehicles this summer by hotcars.com.

7 ways autocomplete can get smarter

Autocomplete is one of the best (or depending on how hastily you push ‘send’ – worst) things in the world. We rely on it so much that Google plans to let us autocomplete whole emails. Here are seven ways predictive input can improve. 1. Recognizing names from previous emails Jakub Kokoszka has a tough name to […]

Movie posters might soon be based on your clicks

You may have thought you left Blockbuster behind, but the basic way we browse movies hasn’t changed all that much. We peruse poster after poster, kind of like walking the aisles of a ‘90s-era video store. That one poster image, meant to appeal to as many people as possible, is often all we see before […]

What I’ll be covering at NAB 2018

The National Association of Broadcasters show kicks off this weekend in Las Vegas.  The show focuses on new and emerging technologies and trends in relation to the media and entertainment industries. As it’s not open to the public, I’ll be at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday to share some of […]

EXECUTIVE TRAVEL: Forget Strip flash; some prefer lake’s panache
By DAVID FERRARA LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

If you get called to a board meeting at Lake Las Vegas, you might want to bring your swimsuit. That’s the term Westin at Lake Las Vegas marketing director Matt Boland uses for upright paddleboard races, one of many team-building exercises offered regularly at the resort.

After $4,700 in live poker career winnings, James Romero, 27, wins nearly $2 million
By ROBIN LEACH NICHE DIVISION OF / RJ

It was a 15-year celebration of The World Poker Tour at Bellagio for the Five Diamond World Poker Classic. The largest field size in WPT Five Diamond’s history was created when 791 entries were tallied, and it was James Romero, 27, of Portland, Oregon, who won his first WPT title.

Auto electronics at SEMA and AAPEX: A brave new world
By STAN HANEL SPECIAL TO DRIVE

The Specialty Equipment Market Association celebrated its 50th annual SEMA show at Las Vegas Convention Center this month by showcasing a car culture of “do-it-yourself” garage mechanics who share a passion for customizing vehicles.