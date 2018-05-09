After record-setting temps, Las Vegas Valley to cool down

The Las Vegas Valley saw record-breaking heat Wednesday, but the heat itself is set to break as the weekend approaches, according to the National Weather Service.

A record high is expected Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The valley sweltered in an unseasonably hot 105 degrees, marking the hottest day of the year and a record for the day. Wednesday’s high crushed the previous record for May 9 of 100 degrees, set in 2001, the weather service said.

“It was kind of a low-hanging fruit for a record,” meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

Wednesday was the second-consecutive day McCarran International Airport recorded a high above the century mark, following the valley’s first day of at least 100 on Tuesday.

The valley’s triple-digit temperatures can be deadly, and can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Visitors who aren’t used to the desert heat can become dehydrated quickly, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The health district recommends that visitors and locals alike drink at least one glass of water per hour in the high heat, stick to light clothing and limit time spent in the sun.

Yet high temperatures are expected to drop into the 80s over the weekend, much more typical for the valley in May, Wolcott said.

The valley will dip below triple digits again Thursday, albeit barely, with a forecast high of 98.

Friday’s forecast high should drop down to 93, while gusts pick up to 30-40 mph in the afternoon.

Winds will start to die down over Friday night, and Saturday’s forecast high will dip to a relatively cool 84, the weather service said.

By Sunday, temperatures will start to rise, with a forecast high near 85. Monday’s forecast high is 88, the weather service said, and the valley will jump back into the 90s again on Tuesday with a forecast high of 91.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.