Below normal temps in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2018 - 12:43 pm
 

Below normal temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley over the long weekend will make way for warmer weather later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re enjoying below normal temperatures especially today, where we’re seeing temperatures 10 degrees below normal,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said of the 82-degree high on Saturday. “Then tomorrow we cut that in half.”

Sunday will follow with an 86-degree high and light winds up to 10 mph. Memorial Day will hit 94 degrees “as we transition back into those warmer temperatures,” Pierce said.

Tuesday and Wednesday should reach highs near 99 degrees.

Rain is not in the valley’s weather forecast through at least Wednesday.

Temperatures this time of year typically average about 93 degrees, the weather service said.

