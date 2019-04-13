Breezy conditions expected for next few days in Las Vegas Valley

Tucker runs beside his owner, Ernesto Castano, on a warm, sunny day at Woofter Family Park in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Breezy conditions are in store for the Las Vegas Valley over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will reach gusts up to 20 mph, followed by gusts reaching 30 mph on Monday and Tuesday.

It will be mostly sunny Sunday through Thursday with the exception of Tuesday, when the valley will see partly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance for showers, the weather service said.

Sunday should reach 84 degrees; Monday, 83; Tuesday, 75; Wednesday, 78; and Thursday, 81.

Overnight lows during that period should be in the uppers 50s, according to the weather service.

The average high around this time is 77.