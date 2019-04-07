Calm Las Vegas weather until midweek; rain possible Friday

Warm, calm conditions early this week will give way to high winds and chances for rain by the end of the week, according the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Warm, calm conditions early this week will give way to high winds and chances for rain by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

“We should be dry through Friday,” meteorologist Kate Guillet said Sunday morning.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 84 degrees Sunday afternoon and 89 degrees Monday, as high clouds pass over the valley, Guillet said.

Tuesday will also be partly sunny, with winds kicking up about in the afternoon. The Weather Service issued a high wind watch from noon Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, when winds are expected to blow 20 to 30 mph and gust up to 40 mph, Guillet said.

A high wind watch means that there is a potential for hazardous high winds, she said. The watch will be upgraded to a warning as the weather service’s confidence in weather models grows.

The weather service forecasts a high temperature of 83 degrees Tuesday afternoon, Guillet said.

Wednesday will be sunny and breezy, with wind speeds 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, Guillet added. Temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach 71 degrees.

Thursday should be mostly sunny and calm, with temperatures near 71 degrees in the afternoon and breezes 10 mph or less, Guillet said.

The next chance for rain in the valley will be Friday, when the weather service forecasts a 15 to 20 percent chance for isolated showers throughout the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be cooler – about 69 degrees, Guillet said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.