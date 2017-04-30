ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Calm week, warm temps in Las Vegas through Friday

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2017 - 7:42 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a quiet week and gradually rising temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday should reach 83 degrees, followed by 86 degrees Monday, 89 on Tuesday, 91 on Wedneday and 95 Thursday.

Temperatures will peak Friday before decreasing slightly, meteorologist Clay Morgan said. Skies should remain sunny through the week.

No strong winds are expected, the weather service said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like