Calm week, warm temps in Las Vegas through Friday

The sun rises over a neighborhood in Summerlin on Monday, April 4, 2016. This week will be warm and sunny in the Las Vegas valley. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a quiet week and gradually rising temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday should reach 83 degrees, followed by 86 degrees Monday, 89 on Tuesday, 91 on Wedneday and 95 Thursday.

Temperatures will peak Friday before decreasing slightly, meteorologist Clay Morgan said. Skies should remain sunny through the week.

No strong winds are expected, the weather service said.

