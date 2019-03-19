Chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley forecast

Rain is forecast for the middle of the week in the Las Vegas Valley and could return over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, the weather service said. The scattered storms should continue overnight into Thursday, when there is a 40 percent chance of showers with possible isolated thunderstorms.
Highs on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach 70 and 64 degrees, respectively.
Storms should end Thursday evening, setting up a dry and mostly sunny Friday with a forecast high of 69, the weather service said.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be 70 and 72, respectively. There is also a 20 percent for showers Saturday afternoon and evening.
The average high for this time of year is about 71.
Contact Jessica Terrones at jt