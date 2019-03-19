Chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley forecast

A woman walks past a tree in bloom at Cornerstone Park in the morning sun Tuesday, March. 19, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman walks past trees in bloom at Cornerstone Park in the morning sun Tuesday, March. 19, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Erica Rosenthal of Henderson walks at Cornerstone Park in the morning sun Tuesday, March. 19, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man, who declined to give his name, kayaks as he collects trash from the lake at Cornerstone Park Tuesday, March. 19, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rain is forecast for the middle of the week in the Las Vegas Valley and could return over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, the weather service said. The scattered storms should continue overnight into Thursday, when there is a 40 percent chance of showers with possible isolated thunderstorms.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach 70 and 64 degrees, respectively.

Storms should end Thursday evening, setting up a dry and mostly sunny Friday with a forecast high of 69, the weather service said.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be 70 and 72, respectively. There is also a 20 percent for showers Saturday afternoon and evening.

The average high for this time of year is about 71.