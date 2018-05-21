Chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley forecast for next 2 days

There’s a chance the Las Vegas Valley could see rainfall over the next two days before temperatures break into the 90s again.

Mostly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance of rain will cover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday and Tuesday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees and a 20 percent chance for rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

That chance for rain will stay at 20 percent through Monday night and most of Tuesday, the weather service said.

Highs are set to rise through the week, with Tuesday’s high to reach about 86 and a high near 90 on Wednesday, the weather service said.

By Thursday those dark clouds will be gone, the weather service said, and the valley will be hot and sunny again with a predicted high of 94. Friday’s forecast has a high of 97, the weather service said, and highs should stay in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

