Chance of rain midweek in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2019 - 9:00 am
 
Updated May 6, 2019 - 9:18 pm

It will be sunny in the Las Vegas Valley until midweek, when the possibility of showers and thunderstorms creeps into the picture through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday is expected to hit a high of 82 degrees, with an overnight low in the upper 50s. Winds could gust to 20 mph on Tuesday, but winds aren’t otherwise expected to be a significant factor this week, the weather service said.

A storm system will enter the valley on Wednesday, bringing with it a 10 percent chance for showers, followed by a 40 percent chance on Thursday for showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said. There’s a 30 percent chance for showers Friday and a 20 percent chance on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Wednesday and Thursday are likely to see highs of 83 and 79, respectively, while highs of 76 and 77 are expected Friday and Saturday, well below the normal 85-degree high for this time of year.

Overnight lows Wednesday through Friday will be in the low 60s, he said.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
