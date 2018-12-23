Chance of rain on Christmas Day in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegans can expect a cool, cloudy Christmas Day with a chance for rain as a system moves through the valley, according to the National Weather Service.

People walk in downtown Las Vegas as rain falls. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco)

The weather service forecasts a high of 62 degrees on Monday, with a low of 44, meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said.

Christmas Day will be partly cloudy with a high of 55 and a low of 42, Czyzyk said. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers in the valley, and the weather service is forecasting snow in the Spring Mountains to the west, he said.

“It can’t be ruled out that we could get a flake or two in the far west valley, but certainly nothing that we’re expecting to accumulate,” he said.

The normal high for this time of year is 56.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will climb to 56 before dropping to 39 at night. Winds on Wednesday are forecast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Thursday and Friday will see high temperatures of 54 and 51, respectively, and the low temperature both nights will be 39, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Skies through the end of the week should be clear, he said.

