Chance of rain this weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see a couple of days of dry weather before the chance of rain rises over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The Las Vegas Valley looking west from Exploration Peak Park in the southwest. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Thursday should reach 107 degrees, the weather service said. Winds in the southwest may reach 20 mph but the valley should otherwise remain calm with clear skies.

Friday’s forecast high is 105 degrees. On Saturday, the high should be 104 and Sunday, 100, the weather service said.

Over the weekend, both days carry a 20 percent chance of rain, meteorologist Chris Outler said. Storms are mostly expected in the mountains but could move into the valley.

On Monday, the chance of rain lifts, Outler said. The high should be 102.

