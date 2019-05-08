Chances of rain in Las Vegas Valley extend through weekend

The Las Vegas Valley, which has recorded 3.90 inches of rain since January, could surpass its average annual rainfall amount of 4.19 inches this week.

Rain will return Wednesday night to the Las Vegas Valley. (Carri Geer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

While Wednesday was dry in the Las Vegas Valley, rain and thunderstorm chances are in the forecast through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday saw a high of 87, which is about average for this time of year, the weather service said. By Thursday morning, there will be a 40 percent chance for scattered showers. Thursday night rain chances will increase to 60 percent.

Friday will see a 50 percent chance, followed by 30 percent Friday night into Saturday, as well as a 20 percent chance Saturday night into Sunday morning, the weather service said.

Rainfall during that period will be “mainly widespread” during the afternoons, though activity is possible overnight, according to meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.

Some parts of the valley experienced precipitation on Tuesday, when the first band of the storm system passed through the valley, the weather service said. Rain totals amounted to about 0.04 of an inch near Summerlin and Henderson and about 0.08 of an inch in the east valley.

The record rainfall amount of 10.72 inches in Las Vegas was set in 1941.

High temperatures during the storms are expected to be below the 86-degree average for this time of the year, with highs near 75 on Thursday and Friday, a high of 76 on Saturday and a high of 78 forecast on Sunday. Overnight lows should be in the upper 50s to low 60s.