Chilly, breezy start to week expected for Las Vegas valley

Las Vegans can expect a gusty end to the weekend and a breezy, cooler-than-normal week, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory that will expire 8 p.m. Sunday. Sustained winds will blow 20 to 30 mph with gusts from the Southwest over 40 mph, said meteorologist Caleb Steele.

“That’ll blow trash cans over and move pool furniture around,” Steele said.

While the weather service forecasts a 10 percent chance for showers Sunday night, conditions during the day will be mostly dry and dusty as wind kicks up loose dirt, Steele said. Temperatures will reach 72 degrees in the afternoon.

Winds won’t die off altogether after 8 p.m., but they will slow slightly. Electric Daisy Carnival-goers can expect breezy conditions with gusts near 35 mph, Steele said. Temperatures overnight Sunday are expected to dip to 51 degrees.

Las Vegans on Monday can expect light winds, with gusts near 20 mph. Temperatures should peak at 72 degrees, about 18 degrees cooler than the normal high temperature for this time of year – 90 degrees, Steele said.

Temperatures Tuesday will climb slightly to 74 degrees and conditions will remain breezy. The weather service forecasts a 20 percent chance for showers overnight Tuesday, Steele said.

Wednesday should be calm but cooler, Steele said, with temperatures topping out at 69 degrees in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will drop to 54 degrees.

Valley residents can expect “a little more wind” Thursday, but no significant gusts, Steele said. Temperatures are expected to reach 75 degrees in the afternoon before dipping to 57 degrees overnight.

Though Friday will be the warmest day of the week – temperatures in the afternoon will climb to 80 degrees – Steele said cooler-than-usual weather should stick around at least through the weekend, as areas of low pressure move into the valley.

Temperatures will likely be “well below average into next week,” he said.

