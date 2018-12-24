Christmas in Las Vegas bringing cooler temps, chance of rain

Warm and sunny weather expected on Monday before cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of rain move in on Christmas Day. Snow is also likely Tuesday in the Spring Mountains, including Mount Charleston.

Las Vegas will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures on Christmas Eve, but a cool-down and chance of rain are expected on Christmas, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach 61 degrees and the sunny skies will be interrupted by some high clouds, the weather service said.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday, with a high of 54 and a low of 44,with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow is also likely in the Spring Mountains, including Mount Charleston, according to meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

The clouds should clear out on Wednesday, bringing a high of 58 and low of 42 with mostly sunny skies.

On Thursday, temperatures will drop again, with a forecast high of 54 and low of 39 with partly cloudy skies.

On Friday, the Las Vegas Valley can expect partly cloudly skies, with a high of 49 and a low of 37.

