Clear skies, above-average temps expected in Las Vegas Valley

Sunny days with above-average temperatures are ahead for residents and visitors to the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Vapor trails left behind by airplanes are seen above the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Saturday’s high is forecast for 63 degrees with clear skies and light winds that should persist through at least Wednesday, the weather service said.

Sunday’s and Monday’s forecast high is 65 degrees. After a dip to 64 degrees Tuesday, the high will reach 66 degrees Wednesday, the weather service said.

The normal high for this period is 57 degrees, the weather service said.

