Clear skies and warm for Easter weekend in Las Vegas

A couple walk their dog along a lake at Desert Shores on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A couple enjoy a cool Friday morning at Desert Shores on April 14, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

The Las Vegas Valley should have clear skies and warm temperatures for Easter weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday should see a high of 77 degrees with light breezes, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said. The north valley will see some winds in the morning, but they will decrease throughout the day, he said.

On Saturday and Sunday the valley will warm up with highs of 82 and 87 degrees, respectively.

Wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph are expected for Sunday, while Monday will be calm with light breezes, Wolcott said.

On Tuesday winds will pick up again with gusts up to 35 mph, Wolcott said.

No rain is expected next week.

