Clear skies, warm temps on tap for Mothers Day

Clear skies and warmer temperatures are expected for the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Coronado's Valeria Bermudez (14) stands in the dugout wearing a sombrero during the Southern Nevada championship game for Class 4A softball against Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. Shadow Ridge won 7-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Saturday brought “improving weather conditions,” meteorologist John Salmen said. Temperatures reached a high of 82 degrees during the day, about five degrees below the average temperatures for this time of year.

There was no rain on Saturday, and no rain is expected through next week.

Good weather is on tap Sunday for Mothers Day, promising a high of 89 degrees, with clear skies.

By Monday, the valley will reach 93 degrees and continue to get warmer through Tuesday and Wednesday, which have highs of 94. Temperatures on Thursday will drop to an expected high of 88, the weather service said.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid-to-high 60s over the weekend and next week.