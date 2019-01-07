Weather

Cloudy and mild in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2019 - 7:52 am
 

Clouds are expected to cover the Las Vegas Valley throughout the day Monday and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Light winds are predicted throughout Monday morning, but there is no chance of rain before the weekend.

Monday’s high is expected to be 56 degrees, with a low of 41. Highs for the rest of the week will be 59 on Tuesday; Wednesday, 63; Thursday, 62; and Friday, 60. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s througout the week.

The weather service said there may be a chance of rain after Friday.

