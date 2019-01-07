Cloudy and mild in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday

Clouds are expected to cover the Las Vegas Valley throughout the day Monday and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley looking west from Exploration Peak Park in the southwest area. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Light winds are predicted throughout Monday morning, but there is no chance of rain before the weekend.

Monday’s high is expected to be 56 degrees, with a low of 41. Highs for the rest of the week will be 59 on Tuesday; Wednesday, 63; Thursday, 62; and Friday, 60. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s througout the week.

The weather service said there may be a chance of rain after Friday.

