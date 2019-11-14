Cloudy Las Vegas skies will drop above-normal temperatures just a bit

The warm temperatures will likely drop a few degrees Thursday as the Las Vegas Valley sky will be mostly cloudy skies before evening clearing.

A Sun Country Airlines plane flies under cloudy sky as it approaches McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, with a high near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The high is expected to be about 74 degrees with calm winds becoming about 5 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The overnight low is expected to be in the lower 50s with light winds.

With clear skies, Friday’s high is expected to be 76. Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend at 78.

Sunday’s high is forecast at 74, meaning evening temperatures for the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon will be in the 60s after the sun sets.

The dry spell that has been November could come to an end by the middle of next week. The weather service says there is a slight chance of rain in the valley with mountain snows possible.

