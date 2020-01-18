Cloudy, warm conditions in Las Vegas for 3-day weekend

Depending on where you’re going this holiday weekend, the temperature could even be “a little bit above normal,” according to the National Weather Service.

The three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend will bring cloudy skies and temperatures inching back into the 60s in the Las Vegas Valley.

Saturday’s high is forecast at 59. Sunday’s high is expected to reach 61 and Monday’s high will probably hit 63.

Depending on where you’re going in the area this holiday weekend, the temperature could even be “a little bit above normal,” said Trevor Boucher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A gradual warming trend is expected over the next seven days, with no major changes in weather patterns, Boucher said. “Our temperatures will be kind of ‘cut and paste’ for a portion of next week.”

High temperatures are forecast in the mid-60s by the middle of next week.

