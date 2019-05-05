Cloudy week ahead for Las Vegas

Sunny skies Sunday afternoon will give way to a cloudy week and chances for rain beginning Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sunny skies Sunday afternoon will give way to a cloudy week and chances for rain beginning Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures Sunday will reach 89 degrees in the afternoon before dipping to 61 degrees overnight, meteorologist John Solomon said. The second half of the day will be breezy.

Las Vegans can expect light breezes Monday afternoon and a high temperature of 82 degrees, Solomon said. An area of low pressure will move over the valley late Monday night and into Tuesday.

“That’ll knock temperatures down,” Solomon said.

That weather system will bring a light cover of clouds over the valley Tuesday, but it isn’t carrying much moisture, Solomon said. Las Vegans may see sprinkles of rain or stray showers “that don’t reach the ground,” he said.

The high temperature Tuesday will be 81 degrees in the afternoon—4 degrees below the normal high temperature for this time of year, which is 85 degrees, Solomon said.

Temperatures will be even cooler Wednesday and Thursday, reaching 79 and 78 degrees, respectively, and chances for moisture will increase as a weather system moves into the valley from the north, Solomon said.

The weather service forecasts a 20 percent chance for rain Wednesday through Friday, with “quite a lot” of clouds in the sky Thursday and Friday.

