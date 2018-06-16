Cold front in Las Vegas Valley will provide relief from heat

A cold front this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley will provide some relief from the triple-digit temperatures.

Alisha Kerlin, left, Lilia Todd, center, carrying her two-month-old son Harrison, and Meleah Smith, right, chat as they walk through the UNLV Student Union Courtyard on Friday, March 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A cold front this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley will provide some relief from the triple-digit temperatures.

Saturday’s high should top out at 95 degrees, followed by a high of 93 on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Warmer temperatures will return Tuesday and Wednesday, when the valley will see respective highs of 97 and 99.

The average temperature in the valley this of time year is around 99 degrees, the weather service said.

No rain is forecast this weekend, but the weather service expects gusty winds as the cold front moves through the valley. Saturday’s gusts will be between 20 to 25 mph, while Sunday’s gusts will reach up to 35 mph.

It will be mostly sunny through much of the upcoming week, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.