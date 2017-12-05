Cold temps to give way to warmer weather in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures are set to rise through the week as the Las Vegas Valley comes out of an early Tuesday morning freeze warning.

Tuesday will be breezy in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Temperatures will rise through the week as the Las Vegas Valley comes out of an early Tuesday morning freeze warning, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was in effect until 9 a.m., when temperatures in the valley could fall to 38 degrees. Temperatures are typically at their lowest right after the sun rises, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 56 degrees, and Wednesday’s high should climb to 61 degrees. The forecast morning low for Wednesday is 37 degrees, Kryston said.

The valley should see breezy winds 10-15 mph through Thursday, with gusts about 20 mph, Kryston said.

Thursday and Friday should warm up, she said, with forecast highs of 61 degrees and 65 degrees, respectively. Morning lows for Thursday and Friday should stay in the low 40s, she said.

The valley has stayed dry for 87 consecutive days, Kryston said, but that’s far from the record 150-day dry spell set in 1959.

As temperatures across the valley fall to near-freezing, the cold weather can affect pets, plants and water pipes, according to a release from Clark County.

Outdoor cats and dogs should have additional clean bedding when temperatures drop below 50 degrees, and owners should keep an eye on water bowls to make sure they don’t freeze.

“In general if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for household pets to be kept outdoors for long periods of time,” the county said, “especially if they are used to being indoors.”

Exposed pipes can be protected by wrapping them in insulation or newspapers and then covering them with plastic. Outdoor sprinkler systems should be turned off during periods of freezing or near-freezing temperatures, the county said.

Space heaters can keep the cold at bay, but shouldn’t be used for long periods of time. The county said space heaters should not be used with extension cords and should be unplugged when not in use.

Gasoline, propane or natural gas or charcoal-burning devices should never be used inside, the county said, nor should candles be used as a heat or light source.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.