Cool temps, chance of rain Sunday in Las Vegas

A woman walks during a rainy morning on Lewis Avenue on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Cooler temperatures and a chance for rain are in the forecast for Las Vegas Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cool temperatures and a slight chance of rain are forecast for the next few days in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday will reach only 66 degrees, meteorologist Reed Wolcott said, which is about 20 degrees below the average temperature for this time of year. Sunday also brings a 10 percent chance of rain, mostly in the east valley, Wolcott said.

The valley warms up Monday, according to the weather service. Monday should reach 75 degrees; Tuesday, 78 degrees; and Wednesday, 81.

Monday carries a 10 to 15 percent chance of rain, while Tuesday and Wednesday both carry a 20 to 30 percent chance.

“And then we dry out and start warming up again,” Wolcott said.

By the latter half of the week, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

