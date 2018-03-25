Cooler temperatures, gusts in Las Vegas Valley forecast

A cool, breezy start to the week in the Las Vegas Valley will give way to above-average temperatures heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind gust blows the hair of a woman on the Vegas Strip on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Monday and Tuesday have forecast highs of 63 and 67 degrees, respectively. The average high this time of year is 73.

Winds up to 25 mph are expected both days, the weather service said. Gusty conditions should calm down by Wednesday, when the high temperature is expected to jump to 76.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are likely Thursday and Friday, with highs of 78 and 83, respectively, the weather service said.

Lows in the high-40s are expected in the early part of the week, but those will rise to the high-50s by Thursday, the weather service said.

