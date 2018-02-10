Cooler temps, chances of rain ahead for Las Vegas Valley

Cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain are ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Rain falls on Red Rock Canyon on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain are ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

After Saturday’s expected 74-degree high, temperatures in the valley should linger in the 60s, “which is closer to normal than what we have been,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

The average temperature for this time of year is about 61 degrees.

A cold front passing through the valley on Saturday will bring sustained winds between 25 t0 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, but Gorelow said gusts could near 50 mph in isolated areas such as Nellis Air Force Base. Winds should die down by Sunday.

Temperatures “will be cooler starting tomorrow,” said Gorelow of the high of 62 degrees on Sunday, followed by a 65-degree high on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be 63 and 66, respectively, according to the weather service.

Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies at the beginning of the week will be accompanied by a slight chance of rain. The weather service is anticipating a 20 percent chance between Monday afternoon and Tuesday night.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter