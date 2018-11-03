Cooler temps expected next week in Las Vegas Valley

Sunny and warm conditions this weekend will make way for a drop in temperatures next week in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

A man sits in the Gardens Park in Summerlin on Friday, Nov. 15, 2013. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Forecast highs Saturday through Monday will be near 77 degrees. Saturday also will be breezy with gusts around 15 mph, the weather service said.

Temperatures will begin to decrease Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs around 75. By Thursday, the temperature high will be 70 degrees.

“We might have some of the coolest temperatures we’ve had so far this fall,” said meteorologist Ashley Wolf.

The average temperature for this time of year is 73 degrees, according to the weather service.

“It’s going to feel a lot cooler than it’s been, but it’s actually not too far from normal” Wolf said.

Rain is not expected in the valley through at least Thursday.

